By Aaron Britt
One of the highlights of the London Design Festival was a show of small, up-and-coming designers and makers called TENT London. One of the many talents I met on my visit was the Danish textile designer Tina Ratzer. I really liked her work, and she recently tipped me off to three new colors for her wonderful wool Twist A Twill blanket.
Dark purple is one of the new colors of the Twist A Twill blanket by Tina Ratzer.

Red rounds out the new colors, taking the number of colorways for the Twist A Twill to 13.

She designed the Twist A Twill for the Danish manufacturer Silkeborg Uldspinderi, which has a history of quality blanket making. She told me that she was inspired by the company's back catalog and elected to focus on traditional twill blanket-making techniques.

"I came to the triangle which I twisted again and again in a big pattern," she says "for a new modern look. The colors are simple and hold apart from each other to get close to a classic plain blanket."

There are some dozen colors of the 100% wool Twist A Twill, but this trio—dark blue, dark purple, and red—are new for this fall and winter. Snuggle up.

