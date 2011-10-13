Twist A Twill Blanket

She designed the Twist A Twill for the Danish manufacturer Silkeborg Uldspinderi, which has a history of quality blanket making. She told me that she was inspired by the company's back catalog and elected to focus on traditional twill blanket-making techniques.



"I came to the triangle which I twisted again and again in a big pattern," she says "for a new modern look. The colors are simple and hold apart from each other to get close to a classic plain blanket."



There are some dozen colors of the 100% wool Twist A Twill, but this trio—dark blue, dark purple, and red—are new for this fall and winter. Snuggle up.