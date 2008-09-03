View Photos
Turrell Skyspace Opens
Add to
Like
Share
By David A. Greene –
If you ever wondered where architecture and art intersect, look no further than one of James Turrell's "skyspace" installations.
Only a few are in public collections, and the newest just went online at Pomona (CA) College, Turrell's alma mater. Go alone or with a loved one, preferably at dusk, and when the roof of the room slides away to reveal the sky, ponder the role of architecture in nature, and nature in art.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.