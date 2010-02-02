Turbine City would be located in Stavanger, Norway, which has long been in the offshore drilling industry. According to the architects, the wealth gleaned through oil could be directed toward an image makeover for Stavanger, to orient it publicly toward more sustainable pursuits.

Norway enjoys some of the best conditions in Europe for wind power, with high windspeeds and a long coastline. While there is a perception that wind farms are visually obtrusive, among other negative associations, the ON OFFICE design sets out to remake the image of the turbine as much as the town, putting a spa, hotel and museum inside of the turbine and turning the machine itself into a luxury destination. Presumably the turbines would generate enough surplus energy not only to power Turbine City but to export power out of the country.