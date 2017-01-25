Books, records and artifacts from your travels in your living room. Herbs, spices and aromatic ingredients in your kitchen. The TS1 modular shelving system designed by Andrius Sta, a product and furniture designer based in Utrecht, The Netherlands, certainly satisfies many requirements. But it also opens up a wide range of possibilities to transform a home or an office.



Minimal and functional, it offers a convenient and elegant alternative to other designs and blends into modern interiors with ease. Assembled using CNC machined threaded wooden rods, the shelves don’t require glue or metal fixtures, as all of the pieces fit together perfectly. And since this is a modular system, the height, length and even composition can be changed to suit different needs. TS1 is currently available to order directly from the designer through his website. Custom sizes and materials are also available. Photo credits: Andrius Sta.