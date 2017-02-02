View Photos
Traditional Churches Become Modern Homes
By Design Milk / Published by Design Milk –
Sometimes church congregations move on, perhaps because the building itself is falling apart or it becomes too small.
Either way, those unique structures show up vacant from time to time. For some living in a church may be a bit taboo, but for others, they welcome the challenge. Here, we’ve rounded up 10 projects where old church buildings are transformed into jaw-dropping modern homes. Take a look.
This story originally appeared on Design Milk and was written by Caroline Williamson.
