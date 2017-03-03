Touch and Go
Touch and Go

By Luke Hopping
Robotic furniture sounds less far-fetched when Yves Béhar and the MIT Media Lab are involved.

These high-profile ties are what make Ori, a series of self-rearranging units for living, working, and sleeping, possible. Using architectural robotic technology born at MIT, each motorized Ori unit, designed by Béhar and his firm Fuseproject, can unpack furniture or glide on tracks across a room with the touch of a button. Test units are already installed in micro-housing developments in Boston, and Ori’s founder, research scientist Hasier Larrea, says a wider launch is slated for mid-2017. 


Optimized for apartments between 300 and 600 square feet, the Ori system resembles a room divider and can roll back and forth on motorized tracks.&nbsp;

Certain units have built-ins, like a sofa, desk, or bed.

