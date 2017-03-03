Touch and Go

These high-profile ties are what make Ori, a series of self-rearranging units for living, working, and sleeping, possible. Using architectural robotic technology born at MIT, each motorized Ori unit, designed by Béhar and his firm Fuseproject, can unpack furniture or glide on tracks across a room with the touch of a button. Test units are already installed in micro-housing developments in Boston, and Ori’s founder, research scientist Hasier Larrea, says a wider launch is slated for mid-2017.





