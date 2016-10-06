Highlights from IDS Vancouver 2016

IDS (Interior Design Show) Vancouver is a design fair showcasing the latest in furniture, lighting, flooring, and décor. Running from September 22 to 25, the 2016 Show featured work from over two hundred Canadian and international designers. The show presents a mix of modern and classic design, luxury and artisanal pieces, industry icons and emerging artists. It offers a great snapshot at what's new in contemporary interior design.

Living Divani

The Frog armchair by Living Divani was designed in 1995 by Piero Lissoni. To mark the iconic chair’s 20th anniversary, Living Divani launched two new models. One, the ‘Carbon Frog,’ features a black carbon fiber frame with a nylon weave. It’s remarkably light. Yet, its low-slung, wide base provides stability. The second, ‘Cellulosa Frog,’ features a woven two-thread cellulose cord over an elegant, white painted steel frame.

The two models were displayed alongside their predecessors in a retrospective presented by Livingspace, a modern Vancouver furniture store.