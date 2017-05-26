Top 5 Homes of the Week With Amazing Outdoor Spaces

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.



1. Napa Barn Architect: anderson architects, Location: Saint Helena, California From the architect: "We sited the building along the northern edge of the vineyard lot to take advantage of the open space. The barn was angled in a V-shape to form a tree-sheltered courtyard abutting an open meadow of wildflowers and grasses. It became a giant Swiss army knife. Materials were picked for this hardworking structure that are all low-maintenance and will age well within this landscape. Cedar cladding and standing-seam Terne-coated steel dominate with red painted doors that echo the agrarian buildings of the valley."

2. Inner West House

Architect: Andrew Burns Architects, Location: New South Wales, Australia From the architect: "The site is oriented with the north to the front (a challenge in the southern hemisphere), in order to draw natural light into the core of the house. A series of skylights were incorporated, cutting across the full width of the interior and contributing to the sense of a 'layered' space. The house is terminated at the rear with an indoor/outdoor room—a covered space that has the sense of being an interior space, but is undeniably within the garden."

3. Monte Parnaso House

Architect: vgz arquitectura y diseño, Location: Cuidad de México, México From the architect: "The design concept was to create warm and contemporary atmospheres that would incorporate different elements, like the client's collection of Mexican art. The composition on the first floor parts from the vestibule and staircase, which faced height problems and reduced space. We replaced it with floating steps to provide a sense of transparency."

4. Cabin in Longbranch

Architect: Olson Kundig, Location: Longbranch, Washington From the architect: "The cabin is intentionally subdued in color and texture, allowing the lush natural surroundings to take precedence. Simple, readily-available materials are used throughout; wood-framed walls are sheathed in plywood both inside and out; doubled pairs of steel columns support Glulam beams that support an exposed roof structure; and interior fir flooring becomes outdoor decking with additional spacing."

5. Randall Street

Architect: YAMAMAR Design, Location: San Francisco, California From the architect: "'Give us an urban oasis—something minimal and modern, but warm with a seamless flow from inside to out,' was the mandate from our clients for this San Francisco home remodel. The existing house did not have a usable top floor, so we added a third story, freeing up the main floor for open-plan living, dining, and entertaining. An in-law unit is tucked under the street front deck above a garage. The family of four can now enjoy al fresco dining in the wind-protected back garden, and take in city views without sacrificing privacy at the street."