Tomato Pork Chop Rigatoni
View Photos

Tomato Pork Chop Rigatoni

Add to
Like
Share
By Miyoko Ohtake
Andrew Mandolene and Todd Goddard's house is full of old and new. In 2007, the couple moved into their newly restore home: architect Arthur Witthoefft's 1957 structure that won an AIA First Honor Award in 1962. Their cuisine also nods to days past: One of Andrew's favorite dishes to whip up is his Mama Mandolene's homemade tomato sauce for rigatoni with pork chops. Here he spills the family secrets.

"I love to make homemade tomato sauce with pork chops over rigatoni," Andrew says. "This recipe is one my italian mother taught me years ago."

Despite their fidelity to the original structure, the residents made small changes, notably in the kitchen: The wood-veneered island was moved to create more circulation space behind it and finished in white lacquer and stainless steel. Wood cabinetry above the island was exchanged for a steel ventilation unit.

Despite their fidelity to the original structure, the residents made small changes, notably in the kitchen: The wood-veneered island was moved to create more circulation space behind it and finished in white lacquer and stainless steel. Wood cabinetry above the island was exchanged for a steel ventilation unit.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Mama Mandolene's Homemade Tomato Sauce for Rigatoni with Pork Chops

Ingredients:

4 family-style pork chops with fat remaining

1/4 cup olive oil

2 large yellow onions

5 fresh garlic cloves, chopped

1 bunch fresh celery leaves, chopped

Sea or kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

8 large, ripe garden tomatoes, chopped

1 large can tomato paste

1 pound rigatoni

Lots of fresh grated pecorino romano cheese

Method:

1. In a large stock pot over medium heat, cook olive oil, onions, garlic, pork chops, salt, and pepper. Cook the pork chops about ten minutes each side, stirring.

2. Add celery leaves and continue cooking for another 30 minutes over low heat, stirring occasionally.

3. Mix in tomatoes and continue cooking over medium heat about 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

4. Stir in tomato paste. Cook an additional hour on low heat, stirring occasionally.

5. Carefully remove the pork chops from the sauce, trying not to let them break, and set aside to plate with rigatoni.

6. Cook rigatoni pasta as per package directions.

7. Gently mix rigatoni with sauce in the same sauce pan. Plate the rigatoni with tender pork chops on the side. Sprinkle generous amount of fresh pecorino roman cheese over the rigatoni.

Andrew's tip: Serve with mixed green lettuces dressed with good olive oil, red wine vinegar, sea or kosher salt, fresh ground pepper, grated pecorino cheese, and garbanzo beans.

Read the full story about Andrew and Todd's house here and see more of their kitchen in our special 100 Kitchens We Love issue, on newsstands April 5, 2011.

Read the full story about Andrew and Todd's house here and see more of their kitchen in our special 100 Kitchens We Love issue, on newsstands April 5, 2011.