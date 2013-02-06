View Photos
Tom Dixon Debuts a New Light at Stockholm Design Week
By Olivia Martin
Tom Dixon just released the Etch Web Stainless Steel in Stockholm, a play off of the Etch Shades that debuted this past September. Made using digital photo-acid etching (a technique in which an image is fixed on the metal and submerged in an acid bath), his airy rendition of the Etch light plays with mathematics and geometry.
Angular, fragmented shadows are produced with an irregular pentagon shape repeated 60 times across the 60 cm-wide shade. The stainless steel has an extreme-polished finish, perfect for your inner magpie (or for bringing sparkle to a dull room).