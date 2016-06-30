View Photos
Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects Selected to Build the Barack Obama Presidential Center
By Dwell –
The Obama Foundation just found their architects.
The foundation announced today that Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners (TWBTA) will lead the design team for the library. The firm will work alongside Interactive Design Architects (IDEA) on the project.
To celebrate this news, we're taking a look back from our archives to the dormitory designed by TWBTA for Haverford College in Pennsylvania.
Portrait by Jason Smith