Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects Selected to Build the Barack Obama Presidential Center
By Dwell
The Obama Foundation just found their architects.

The foundation announced today that Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners (TWBTA) will lead the design team for the library. The firm will work alongside Interactive Design Architects (IDEA) on the project. 

To celebrate this news, we're taking a look back from our archives to the dormitory designed by TWBTA for Haverford College in Pennsylvania.  

Making use of a sculpted berm, Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects built identical 21,500-square-foot dormitory buildings at Haverford College without interior stairwells or elevators, freeing up room for courtyards and more generously sized common spaces.

By arranging the rooms along the perimeter of each building, the duo managed to comfortably accommodate 40 single rooms on each of four floors, for a total of 160.

Portrait by Jason Smith 