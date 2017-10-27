6 Tiny House Resources That Will Help You Downsize Your Life

Chock-full of valuable information for your own tiny house venture, these websites are sure to help you realize your dreams of living small—and be sure to tell us your favorite digital destinations for all things tiny in the comments! MiniMotives

The MiniMotives blog chronicles one woman's adventure in building her very own 'fort'—from millwork to the "tiny house weight debate"—and it's a delightful read, with plenty of firsthand tips to be found. Tiny House Talk

Small spaces mean more freedom, proclaims Tiny House Talk. Blogs, tiny house plans, and workshops aplenty are to be found at this great small space living website. Tiny House Community

Functioning rather like a social network and directory for tiny house denizens, the first Tiny House Community started in Washington, D.C., and others have popped up since. This website keeps tabs on them all and is brimming with resources for tiny houses all over the country. faircompanies

The faircompanies website contains lots of videos on the topic of tiny houses—such as the floating shelter called the "Truck-A-Float" above, created by architects Matteo Pinto and Carolina Cisneros. Don't miss it! Airbnb

Have a hankering for a weekend away, tiny style? Look no further than Airbnb, where you can find tiny houses from the Puget Sound to the Eastern seaboard. Off Grid Shelters