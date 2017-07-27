Percale vs. Sateen: What's the Difference

We visited factories all over the world in search of this perfect product and sensation, and when we first set foot in our factory in Italy, we knew we’d found it. This facility is manufactured by true artisans who have been making world class Bedding for over 80 years. Their passion for linens is demonstrated in their attention to detail and impeccable craftsmanship.

What is Percale?

Parachute’s Percale and Sateen Bedding is made using the finest long-staple Egyptian cotton, combed with precision to remove all impurities and dyed naturally in a process that surpasses the highest safety and environmental protection standards.

Our Percale weave is most easily comparable to the perfect white button-down: crisp, clean and livable. It’s stonewashed for ultimate comfort and will only become softer as it’s laundered.

Its tightly woven weave – accomplished in a classic one-thread-over-one-under fashion – gives the fabric a simple, matte finish while providing ultra breathability. Cool to the touch, Percale fabric is perfect for all seasons and is especially forgiving during the balmy summer months.

What is Sateen?

Sateen, on the other hand, is a more lustrous experience. Its unique weave – four-over-one-under – gives this material the luxurious sheen and drape of satin with the comfort and durability of our world-class cotton.

Silky to the touch, Sateen fabric is smooth and fresh against your skin and comfortable any time of the year. All Sateen Sheets are outfitted with our signature double stitch tipping, a classic look that provides a regal feel.

No matter which fabric you select, you’re sure to be delighted each night as you crawl into your bed. Sweet dreams.





