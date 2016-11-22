View Photos
TKR by Atelier Salt
By Leibal
TKR is a minimal home located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Atelier Salt.
The concrete structure is characterized by a large opening on the upper level that serves as an open balcony space. The building is cantilevered to allow for covered parking on the ground floor. The interior consists entirely of exposed concrete accented by wood. The ground floor features double-height ceilings that maximize natural light from the lightwells above.
