A Parisian Seafood Restaurant, Swimming in Shades of Blue
At the corner of Rue de Navarin and Rue des Martyrs in Paris's 9th arrondissement, Emilie Bonaventure is riding on the high of a hat trick. Last month, the French interior designer completed a trio of Rose Bakery locations—the latest expansion from the boutique mini-empire with a cult following, founded by British chef Rose Carranini and her husband, Jean-Charles, in 2002. Outfitted with custom wood banquettes, stone countertops, and wainscoting colored a warm, mossy green, the interiors are subtle and modern evocations of a cozy English kitchen, and an update to Rose Bakery's previous canteen-like atmosphere.
As if the three side-by-side projects weren't enough of a charm, just around the corner from them, Bonaventure has just completed a new, fourth project on that same block—this time, it's the third restaurant by chef Franck Navarin and Edouard Bobin, called Belle Maison, named after their favorite beach, and focused entirely on seafood dishes.
Inside, the interiors are similarly serene and spartan, with minimal wood furnishings structuring the two-level, 65-seat restaurant—but Belle Maison's most distinctive design element lies in its color. Swimming in shades of blue, ivory, and grey, its defining feature is a collage of artisanal tile, each hand-painted in alternating geometric shapes in a watery spectrum of deep and marine hues. Placed into a grid from floor to near ceiling, it's a contemporary graphic fresco, and a reference to the craftsmanship of the Gio Ponti–designed Parco dei Principi Hotel in Sorrento, says Bonaventure.
Concrete floors, custom chestnut-top tables, and deep navy blue Lemea chairs from Pedrali paired with globe pendants from Flos add to the welcoming, oceanic environment without conjuring any nautical kitsch. With this focused emphasis, says Bonaventure, "Everything has a function, every object is carefully and individually chosen." For the French designer, it's three's company—times two.
Belle Maison is located at 4 Rue de Navarin, 75009, Paris, France. For more info, visit Belle Maison's Facebook page.