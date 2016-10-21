A Parisian Seafood Restaurant, Swimming in Shades of Blue

At the corner of Rue de Navarin and Rue des Martyrs in Paris's 9th arrondissement, Emilie Bonaventure is riding on the high of a hat trick. Last month, the French interior designer completed a trio of Rose Bakery locations—the latest expansion from the boutique mini-empire with a cult following, founded by British chef Rose Carranini and her husband, Jean-Charles, in 2002. Outfitted with custom wood banquettes, stone countertops, and wainscoting colored a warm, mossy green, the interiors are subtle and modern evocations of a cozy English kitchen, and an update to Rose Bakery's previous canteen-like atmosphere.

As if the three side-by-side projects weren't enough of a charm, just around the corner from them, Bonaventure has just completed a new, fourth project on that same block—this time, it's the third restaurant by chef Franck Navarin and Edouard Bobin, called Belle Maison, named after their favorite beach, and focused entirely on seafood dishes.