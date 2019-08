Inside Belle Maison, a new seafood restaurant designed by Emilie Bonaventure in the 9th arrondissement of Paris. The eatery is the third venture of chef Franck Navarin and Edouard Bobin, and the designer's fourth project on the corner of the popular Rue des Martyrs and Rue de Navarin, where she also designed a trio of new Rose Bakery locations that opened last month.