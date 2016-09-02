Sound and Vision: Elegant New Home Electronics From Denmark
Sound and Vision: Elegant New Home Electronics From Denmark

By Luke Hopping
Bang & Olufsen, pioneers in making consumer electronics look as good as they perform, unveils two new speakers and a TV.

This week, Denmark’s Bang & Olufsen shared a trio of minimalist home electronics: a pair of conic wireless speakers, BeoSound 1 and BeoSound 2, and a Torsten Valeur–designed television, BeoVision Horizon. The new additions belong to the BeoLink Multiroom family, which unites household Bang & Olufsen products into a wireless music system. 

Designed for portability, the aluminum BeoSound 1 wireless speaker has a battery-powered option.&nbsp;

With a similar aluminum casework to BeoSound 1, BeoSound 2 is distinguished by a vertical grille. Slightly larger and more powerful than its counterpart, it requires a permanent power connection.&nbsp;

The BeoVision Horizon has built-in sensors to measure lighting conditions and adjust screen brightness. &nbsp;It can access online content via Android Smart TV and Google Cast.&nbsp;

