View Photos
Sound and Vision: Elegant New Home Electronics From Denmark
Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping –
Bang & Olufsen, pioneers in making consumer electronics look as good as they perform, unveils two new speakers and a TV.
This week, Denmark’s Bang & Olufsen shared a trio of minimalist home electronics: a pair of conic wireless speakers, BeoSound 1 and BeoSound 2, and a Torsten Valeur–designed television, BeoVision Horizon. The new additions belong to the BeoLink Multiroom family, which unites household Bang & Olufsen products into a wireless music system.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.