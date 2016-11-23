This Texas Lake House Isn't Afraid to Let the Light In

Austin-based photographer Chase Daniel shared a number of images he captured of the LBJ Lakehouse in Sunrise Beach Village, TX. Designed by Delineate Studio, the dining space is surrounded by glazing on three sides, which provides panoramic views of the adjacent lake.

In order to pay homage to the original red cottage that existed on the site, Delineate Studio lined the house with red siding and incorporated red structural accents wherever possible.