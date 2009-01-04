View Photos
Titanium Spork
Add to
Like
Share
By David A. Greene –
When it comes to hard-wearing, utilitarian consumer goods, there are a few acknowledged design classics: Emeco's Navy Chair comes to mind:
and so does the Titanium Spork.
Manufactured by "luxury camping" outfitters Snowpeak. this indestructible stabber-scooper defines functionality—only a caveman's wooden club comes close to its simplicity and utter usefulness.
A handsome design object, the super-spork can stir Cowboy Coffee and scoop beans from a can, and can probably scale a fish (or stab a bear) in a pinch. When the revolution comes, and the only food around is leftover KFC, you'll be prepared.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.