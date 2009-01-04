Titanium Spork
Titanium Spork

By David A. Greene
When it comes to hard-wearing, utilitarian consumer goods, there are a few acknowledged design classics: Emeco's Navy Chair comes to mind:



 and so does the Titanium Spork.

Manufactured by "luxury camping" outfitters Snowpeak. this indestructible stabber-scooper defines functionality—only a caveman's wooden club comes close to its simplicity and utter usefulness.

A handsome design object, the super-spork can stir Cowboy Coffee and scoop beans from a can, and can probably scale a fish (or stab a bear) in a pinch. When the revolution comes, and the only food around is leftover KFC, you'll be prepared.

