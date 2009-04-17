Tino Schaedler at DoD 2009
Schaedler is uniquely qualified to discuss the intersection of architecture and art direction, and he is well-versed in the stories that emerge through the development and creation of these wildly variant environments. Trained as an architect, he worked in the offices of Daniel Libeskind and Barkow Leibinger before heeding the sirens’ call of Hollywood and taking his expertise to the movies.
Schaedler has done digital set design and production on great flicks such as Tim Burton’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ ‘V for Vendetta,’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,’ and pens a regular column on film design for Mark Magazine. A man of many talents, his experience in building and the big screen should bring some great ideas and insights into our conversation.