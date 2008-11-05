Times Square Theater

Eight years ago the Theater Development Fund launched a competition to design a space for tourists and resident New Yorkers to wait more pleasantly in this half-price theater ticket line. The winner was Perkins Eastman, and the result is the current booth with glass steps in a red that pays homage to the Virgin Megastore, Bank of America, and Coke signage cheering on Times Square all around. Its transparency invites all to look out at the theater of passersby rushing through Times Square every day.

