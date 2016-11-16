Timeless Glass Pendant Lights Reflect a Church's Past and Pave the Way to Its Future

Global architecture and design firm, Gensler, was challenged by the congregation of Chicago's Fourth Presbyterian Church to create a modern addition to the historic church building. The multi-level addition, the Gratz Center, includes 23 classrooms and a day school, 350 person-capacity chapel, library, gallery, dining facilities and a variety of social spaces.

Gensler aimed to complement, rather than mimic the historic church's gothic style appearance. The original church structure houses historic art installations, grandiose lanterns, and meticulous stained glass windows. Gensler chose Niche's Pharos pendant lights in Amber glass to adorn the sunny chapel space. The timeless glass pendant lights are the perfect overlap between the old, sacred church and the new, secular Gratz Center addition.