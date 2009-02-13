Timeless Garden Botanical Clock
View Photos

Timeless Garden Botanical Clock

Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich
Plugging a cord into a socket or inserting a battery may seem like the easiest way to power a small appliance but it's not the only way. Italian designers Francesco Castiglione Morelli & Tommaso Ceschi designed the Timeless Garden concept clock as a demonstration of the way in which a few simple scientific principles can provide you with self-sustaining electricity.

The Timeless Garden is a simple, slender plant pot for catgrass or other low-maintenance botanicals, with a faceplate that displays the time. The clock is powered by a chemical reaction between the soil inside the pot and the metal wires connected to the digital display. Much like the classic kids' science project in which you can light an LED with a piece of fruit, or the more design-centric Bedol Water Clock, the Timeless Garden generates just enough electricity through its basic components to keep you running on time. What's more the body of the clock is made from recycled plastic—a green gadget all around.

[via]

Timeless Garden Botanical Clock - Photo 1 of 1 -

Plugging a cord into a socket or inserting a battery may seem like the easiest way to power a small appliance but it's not the only way. Italian designers Francesco Castiglione Morelli & Tommaso Ceschi designed the Timeless Garden concept clock as a demonstration of the way in which a few simple scientific principles can provide you with self-sustaining electricity.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample