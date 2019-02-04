Timeless Design: Future Perfect
By Sam Grawe
Marcel Breuer’s Wassily chair, the Eames lounge chair, George Nelson’s Ball clock, and Giancarlo Mattioli’s Nesso lamp are just a few of the prodigious products that one might claim are timeless.

While thousands of the objects we produce each year fall into obscurity without so much as an adieu, a select handful manages to survive and flourish with the march of time. The reasons for this are largely indecipherable—popularity, technological advances, sales, usefulness, beauty, and whimsy, to name a possible few. The only true measure of timelessness is time itself. We asked four design minds to stake their bets on a design from the past decade that will hold up to tomorrow.

