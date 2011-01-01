Tidy Books Box

Geraldine Grandidier says the design was "born out of my own family’s needs," after she was dissatisfied with traditional bookcase designs while looking for one for her daughter. "Children don’t choose books from the spine but from the cover, and when a child takes a book from a traditional bookcase, the rest collapse," she says. Her solution includes forward-facing shelves in varying heights, almost reminiscent of theater seating, on both sides, and can display and hold books of all shapes and sizes. Grandidier added a built-in handle, and a play clock to help little ones learn to tell time.