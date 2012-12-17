This Weekend: 12.17-12.20

In Cleveland, 17 Swedish Designers closes at the Cleveland Institute of Art on December 19. The exhibit showcases the work of 17 Swedish women with over 60 examples in glass, ceramics, wood, steel, and other materials worked into furniture, sculpture, jewelry, and more. The exhibit, which made its U.S. debut in Cleveland, travels next to the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis followed by stops in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington, DC. For more information on 17 Swedish Designers and the dates and locations of its tour, visit svenskform.se.

In San Francisco, Emigre opens at Gallery 16 on December 18, with an opening reception that evening from 6 until 9 pm. Gingko Press recently released published Emigre No. 70: The Look Back Issue, Celebrating 25 Years in Graphic Design and this exhibit celebrates the acclaimed work of founding designer Rudy VanderLans. The show is on display until January 29, 2010.

The Twist Chair, 2008, by Anna von Schewen.

In Los Angeles, Andrew Byrom, Ed Fella, Sunook Park closes at ANDLAB on December 19. The exhibit, which showcases the work of the three graphic and typographic artists opened October 24 and examines the architecture of words and the meanings of each individual letter.



Poster designed by CalArts School of Art design faculty member Ed Fella.