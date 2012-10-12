This Weekend: 12.10-12.13
In Shanghai, Ordos Now closes at Bridge 8 on December 12. This exhibit features projects by 13 architectural firms--including OBRA Architects, Office dA, and Toshiko Mori Architects--created for the cultural district in Orda. In 2008, entrepreneur Cai Jiang commissioned designs from architects around the world for the area, which now includes a concert hall, retail district, art museums, and 100 villas designed by 100 articles from 27 countries.
In New York, Arch Schools: Visions of the Future closes at the AIA New York Chapter's Center for Architecture on December 12. For the fifth year, the AIA New York Chapter is exhibiting what they deem to be the top work from architecture students studying at 14 area schools. This year's theme was "Visions of the Future" and asked designers what can be done with less. Give yourself extra time to check out the three other exhibitions on display: Intersections: Grand Concourse Beyond 100, Context/Contrast: New Architecture in Historical Districts, 1967-2009, and Building Connections 2009.
Also in New York, Control|Print closes at the Sheila C. Johnson Design Center at Parsons the New School for Design on December 14 after a month of featuring the works of paper artists crafting in the digital age. Be sure to make a pit stop in the new exhibition on display here, Detour: Architecture and Design Along 18 National Tourist Routes in Norway.
In Copenhagen, Nordhavn: The Sustainabile City of Tomorrow closes on December 16 at the Danish Architectural Center. Nordhavn is a district of Copenhagen surrounded by water on three sides and with the unique opportunity to be planned and built as a sustainable example of a "city of the future." Over 180 submissions from architects and designers around the globe filed in for proposals on how to develop the 0.75-square-mile area and three winning projects were announced in December 2008. This exhibit features the designs and considerations for the region, but if you aren't lucky enough to be in Copenhagen to catch the show before it closes, you can find a whole host of information, images, and videos online. While you're there, take the time to peruse New Public Spaces, also on display.
