This Weekend: 11.26-11.29

In New York City, The Edge of New York: Waterfront Photographs closes at the Museum of the City of New York on Sunday, November 29, and What Was Good Design? MoMA's Message 1944-56 closes at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, November 30. The Edge of New York, which opened on September 5, features photographs that reveal the city's changing waterfront, from its early days as a trading post with Native Americans to an industrial port for shipping and commerce, to an integrated part of the the metropolis that is New York today. What Was Good Design? examines the Museum of Modern Art's role in defining "good design" in the mid-20th Century. The exhibit includes iconic items like furniture by Charles and Ray Eames and Hans Wegner as well as everyday objects like a rake and a cheese slicer.



In Washington, DC, Green Community closes at the National Building Museum on Sunday, November 29. The exhibition, which opened October 23, 2008, explores our current ecological situation and the many methods and players involved in creating a sustainable habitat and examples of who's doing what and where. If you can't make it to the show before it closes, you can watch the video tour of Green Community hosted by National Building Museum curator Susan Piedmont-Palladino.



In Helsinki, Erik Kråkström: Architect and Culture Figure and Architect Sverre Fehn: Intuition, Reflection, Construction (which both opened September 23) close on Sunday, November 29 at the Museum of Finnish Architecture. The exhibits both feature two influential Finnish architects from the mid-20th Century. Kråkström's work included a town plan for central Helsinki in 1954 and Finland's first nuclear power plant in 1977 and he helped broaden the influence of Finland's designers in the mid-century as chairman of the Finnish Association of Architects. Fehn's fame as one of Finland's great modern architects is rooted in his design for the Norwegian Pavilion at the 1958 Brussels World Fair. His works ranged from private homes to grand museums, including Norway's Hedmark Museum. He won architecture's highest honor, the Pritzker Prize, in 1997 and passed away earlier this year.



If you know about a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event happening this weekend that should be added to our online Events calendar, submit your suggestion here or add it to the comments section below.