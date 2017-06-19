This Tiny Trailer Makes the World its Living Room

One of the many ways mobile and stationary homes differ is that, short of rigging some kind of sidecar, there’s no way to enlarge a travel trailer. Oakland-based architects Cheng+Snyder encountered this dilemma when they were hired by engineer Gregory Piche to make a streamlined 1961 trailer livable for a family of three. With only 112 square feet to work with, it was a tall order for the architects, but principals Irene Cheng and Brett Snyder had an idea.

By installing a fold-out wall, they transformed the main room into what Snyder calls a "balcony on wheels." When the wall is up, it contains a sleeping bunk and storage unit; when it’s down, it functions as a dining surface and allows the family to extend their activities outdoors. With other space-efficient features, like storage cubes that double as seats and a drop-down table, the home is able to accommodate a walk-in shower as well as workspace for Gregory.