This San Diego Beach House is Stacked With Charm
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
The team at The Building Workshop shared one of their San Diego projects where they turned a beachside cottage into a 2,800-square-foot modern home that looks out to 180-degree views of the ocean. Sitting directly above the elevated dining area is a glass-enclosed office where the residents spend much of their time working from home. The large angular overhangs and vertical fins create shade and help maximize air circulation.
