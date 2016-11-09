This San Diego Beach House is Stacked With Charm
This San Diego Beach House is Stacked With Charm

By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

The team at The Building Workshop shared one of their San Diego projects where they turned a beachside cottage into a 2,800-square-foot modern home that looks out to 180-degree views of the ocean. Sitting directly above the elevated dining area is a glass-enclosed office where the residents spend much of their time working from home. The large angular overhangs and vertical fins create shade and help maximize air circulation.

The renovation of an undeveloped beach cottage resulted in a three-story residence that hasn't lost its charm. The Building Workshop implemented large, functional windows in strategic places in order to ensure the house feels connected to the outdoors on all levels.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration. 

Sitting on the ground floor is the dining area, which they elevated in order to take advantage of natural light and to have access to the outdoor deck.

