This Modern Tasmanian Resort Reflects the Natural Forms Surrounding It
View Photos

By Michele Koh Morollo
Overlooking the Hazards mountain range and inspired by natural coastal forms, Saffire Freycinet is a destination resort that raises the bar for tourism in Tasmania.

The site where the resort was built was once a scarred, disused caravan park, so Circa Morris-Nunn Architects, the Tasmanian firm responsible for the project, focused on restoring the site and creating a space that would harmonize with its natural environment. 

The design team worked on shaping the main building as the end point of a journey, in which the views of the Hazards are hidden, then revealed, and finally presented in a stunning panorama to guests who walk through the property.

Hong Kong-based interior design studio Chhada Siembieda & Associates created warm, simple, and elegant interiors with plenty of timber, stone, and leather. As a result, the colors inside match the colors seen outdoors in nature. 

