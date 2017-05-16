This Modern Tasmanian Resort Reflects the Natural Forms Surrounding It

The site where the resort was built was once a scarred, disused caravan park, so Circa Morris-Nunn Architects, the Tasmanian firm responsible for the project, focused on restoring the site and creating a space that would harmonize with its natural environment.

The design team worked on shaping the main building as the end point of a journey, in which the views of the Hazards are hidden, then revealed, and finally presented in a stunning panorama to guests who walk through the property.