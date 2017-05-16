This Modern Tasmanian Resort Reflects the Natural Forms Surrounding It
The site where the resort was built was once a scarred, disused caravan park, so Circa Morris-Nunn Architects, the Tasmanian firm responsible for the project, focused on restoring the site and creating a space that would harmonize with its natural environment.
The design team worked on shaping the main building as the end point of a journey, in which the views of the Hazards are hidden, then revealed, and finally presented in a stunning panorama to guests who walk through the property.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Hong Kong-based interior design studio Chhada Siembieda & Associates created warm, simple, and elegant interiors with plenty of timber, stone, and leather. As a result, the colors inside match the colors seen outdoors in nature.