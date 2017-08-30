With an Architectural Pedigree and Green Certification, This Pasadena Home Just Listed For $3.6M
With an Architectural Pedigree and Green Certification, This Pasadena Home Just Listed For $3.6M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Presented by Darrell Done
With a historic designation and updated energy-efficient features, this spacious 3,521-square-foot property in Pasadena, California, offers the best of both worlds.

Located in the highly desirable South Grand neighborhood of Pasadena, 600 West California Boulevard is conveniently located near Arroyo Seco walking paths, the Rose Bowl, the shops and restaurants of Old Town Pasadena, and the route for the infamous New Year’s Day Rose Parade. 

 Now on the market for $3,600,000, the gorgeous four-bedroom, five-bathroom abode is being listed by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Designed in 1905 by architect Charles W. Buchanan—noted for his involvement in the early 20th-century Pasadena Arts and Crafts movement—the property was recently renovated to meet both the Pasadena Historic Preservation requirements and the progressive Build It Green standards. 

 The updated green features include a new 8kW solar photovoltaic system on the roof, new insulation, electrical wiring, high-efficiency LED lighting, Energy Star appliances, indoor air quality improvements, and water-saving faucets and toilets. The eco-friendly features were also extended to the vast garden area—a new roof and rain gutters feed into a large rain capture barrel, a greywater system has been incorporated into the landscaping, and an efficient drip irrigation system for drought tolerant planting has been added along with a composter. 

"This home is one-of-a-kind in its historic Pasadena area. It represents some of the city’s earliest architecture, and early 20th-century charm remains throughout the home," explains listing agent Darrell Done.

The bright and spacious kitchen is full of windows which blend indoors and outdoors. The updated space, which merges historic architecture with modern features, showcases a butler's pantry, breakfast alcove, and deck access for outdoor dining.

A butler's pantry leads from the kitchen area to the dining room.&nbsp;

The dining room is adjacent to the living room and offers easy access to the kitchen and butler’s pantry—perfect for entertaining.

The open and spacious living area plan is also ideal for hosting guests. After an extensive renovation, the property showcases how to improve a home’s performance while maintaining its architectural integrity.

At the basement level, there is an additional family room with a half bath and access to the covered patio and gardens.

Upstairs, the bedrooms boast walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms. A whole-house filtration system provides purified water from every tap.&nbsp;

There are numerous outdoor areas perfect for enjoying Southern Californian indoor-outdoor living. These include the restored front porch, an expansive wrap-around deck (which is original and one of the first built in Pasadena), and a covered patio. Off the patio there is an additional finished room which could be used as a studio.&nbsp;

The landscaping of the garden includes orange and pomegranate trees, vegetable plots, and a new bocce ball court.

The original circular driveway has been restored and the garage relocated, allowing for expanded gardens and gathering spots as they were originally intended.&nbsp;

600 West California Blvd is currently on the market for $3,600,000. To view the home, click here or contact Darrell Done at 626-354-3551 or darrell@darrelldone.com.