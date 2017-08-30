With an Architectural Pedigree and Green Certification, This Pasadena Home Just Listed For $3.6M

Located in the highly desirable South Grand neighborhood of Pasadena, 600 West California Boulevard is conveniently located near Arroyo Seco walking paths, the Rose Bowl, the shops and restaurants of Old Town Pasadena, and the route for the infamous New Year’s Day Rose Parade.

Now on the market for $3,600,000, the gorgeous four-bedroom, five-bathroom abode is being listed by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Designed in 1905 by architect Charles W. Buchanan—noted for his involvement in the early 20th-century Pasadena Arts and Crafts movement—the property was recently renovated to meet both the Pasadena Historic Preservation requirements and the progressive Build It Green standards.

The updated green features include a new 8kW solar photovoltaic system on the roof, new insulation, electrical wiring, high-efficiency LED lighting, Energy Star appliances, indoor air quality improvements, and water-saving faucets and toilets. The eco-friendly features were also extended to the vast garden area—a new roof and rain gutters feed into a large rain capture barrel, a greywater system has been incorporated into the landscaping, and an efficient drip irrigation system for drought tolerant planting has been added along with a composter.

"This home is one-of-a-kind in its historic Pasadena area. It represents some of the city’s earliest architecture, and early 20th-century charm remains throughout the home," explains listing agent Darrell Done.