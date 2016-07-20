This Entertaining Guesthouse and Studio Will Inspire You to Start Making Art

It's not everyday an architect is asked to design around a video art collection. Originally located on the site of a termite-damaged garage, architecture firm Modal Design took on the challenge to design a new studio and guesthouse to accommodate all the activities for a modern video art collector. "We had to bring these two very different needs into one space." says architect and Modal Design founder Daniel Monti. "While we could not have a dark room for the guest house, we looked at other ways to project art on the surfaces with natural light coming in. We controlled how much light came into the space by orienting the main windows to the north." By creating multiple surfaces to project artwork with a distinct roof, the studio is a versatile space to enjoy new works of art and entertain guests.