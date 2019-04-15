This Crew Sails Around Seattle on a Sauna They Built in a Brewery
This Crew Sails Around Seattle on a Sauna They Built in a Brewery

By Luke Hopping
Best of all, it’s totally legal.

A vertical watercraft has lately become a fixture of Seattle’s weekend waterfront. Part ship, part sweat lodge, the registered, fully motorized vessel is a floating sauna, offering passengers a unique chance to take a 200-degree shvitz or an invigorating cold plunge right in the shadow of the city skyline.

