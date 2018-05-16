This Chilean Concrete Home Levitates Off a Coastal Slope

Stretching along the Chilean coast, reinforced concrete beams come together to create a striking, sculptural home.
Santiago–based architect Felipe Assadi has recently revealed one of his latest projects—House H. The remarkable 3,660-square-foot structure features a sequence of longitudinal and transverse beams coming together to generate a single sculptural piece, all while levitating over a slope. Scroll ahead to take a closer look at this cleverly designed dwelling.
"As always, we prefer to inhabit a structure instead of structuring a room," says Assadi. "In this way, we consider the technical feasibility of a project as its actual design resolution; feasibility is not separate from project design. This means that before becoming a house, the project is its own structure."
