Try Dwell+ For Free
This Chilean Concrete Home Levitates Off a Coastal Slope
View Photos

This Chilean Concrete Home Levitates Off a Coastal Slope

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
Stretching along the Chilean coast, reinforced concrete beams come together to create a striking, sculptural home.

Santiago–based architect Felipe Assadi has recently revealed one of his latest projects—House H. The remarkable 3,660-square-foot structure features a sequence of longitudinal and transverse beams coming together to generate a single sculptural piece, all while levitating over a slope. Scroll ahead to take a closer look at this cleverly designed dwelling.

The concrete beams support four walls, while also extending beyond to create massive, 23-foot-long cantilevers at both ends of the structure. As a result, the profile of the home looks like the letter "H" in the horizontal position, levitating on a slope.  

The walls and ceiling structure rest upon two longitudinal beams of the same length, which have been placed under the floor slab. The same four walls that support the ceiling extend past the floor slab to create the base level for the bedrooms on the south end of the house. 

"As always, we prefer to inhabit a structure instead of structuring a room," says Assadi. "In this way, we consider the technical feasibility of a project as its actual design resolution; feasibility is not separate from project design. This means that before becoming a house, the project is its own structure." 

A staircase and a ramp rise where the transverse structures meet the pool volume.   

An aerial view of the clean-lined, futuristic home.

The entrance passageway that leads to both the family room and bedrooms.

The living room, dining area, and kitchen have been designed as a single space within the main level. 

In the living areas, the inner surface of the massive beam-wall that frames the eastern façade is clad in wood, which adds a sense of warmth to counteract the coolness of the concrete.

Shop the Look
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A2
Leibal
Beoplay A2 is a premium Bluetooth 4.0 speaker that is made to move. Weighing in at just 1.1 kg, you can take it anywhere. Crafted with care from high-quality materials, this speaker looks and feels as good as it sounds.
Shop

An all-white kitchen works well with the concrete to give the space a cool, minimalist look.

The master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom is also located on the access level.

A family room is housed on the lower level. This space also contains additional bedrooms and baths.

The staircase and ramp serve as vertical circulation, connecting the base and access levels. 

This transverse volume projects in an east-west direction out toward the sea. It includes a 23-foot cantilever that contains a gorgeous outdoor pool overlooking the ocean.

A cross sectional view of the house.

The terrace by the pool is a great spot to watch the sunset.

Project Credits: 

 Architecture and interior design: Felipe Assad

Structural and civil engineering: Mario Pinto Maira 

Landscape design: Bernardita Del Corral 

Lighting design: Luxia Lighting

Photography: Fernando Alda

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample