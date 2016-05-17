View Photos
A City Home Grows Without Gobbling Up its Garden
By Dwell and Luke Hopping / Photos by Adrien Williams –
An 1885 house in Montreal dips a little into its backyard for spare space.
The Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood is populated with charming but dated homes like the Hotel-de-Ville residence. To add extra room, architecture firm Microclimat Architecture plotted a T-shaped extension in the backyard. The architects' advance was blocked by a poplar tree, around which they designed a skinny glass volume topped with a cantilevered mezzanine.
