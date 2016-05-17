A City Home Grows Without Gobbling Up its Garden
View Photos

A City Home Grows Without Gobbling Up its Garden

By Dwell and Luke Hopping / Photos by Adrien Williams
An 1885 house in Montreal dips a little into its backyard for spare space.

The Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood is populated with charming but dated homes like the Hotel-de-Ville residence. To add extra room, architecture firm Microclimat Architecture plotted a T-shaped extension in the backyard. The architects' advance was blocked by a poplar tree, around which they designed a skinny glass volume topped with a cantilevered mezzanine. 

Determined not to destroy the home's limited connection to nature, Microclimat extended the addition only as far as a mature poplar tree in the rear garden. The cantilevered mezzanine is wedged between its trunk and boughs.&nbsp;

The expansion creates a narrow intermediary space between the yard and existing home. This sliver contains a light steel staircase and two new sun rooms for reading.

The mezzanine houses the new master bedroom, which juts out into the embrace of the poplar tree.&nbsp;

A new terrace, accessible from the private quarters, reshuffles outdoor space lost during construction onto the roof.&nbsp;

