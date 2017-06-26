Thinking Outside The "Big Box" At Liverpool Insurgentes, Mexico City

This one-of-a-kind building features a 10-foot-deep facade consisting of multiple layers of steel, fiberglass, aluminum, and glass, a construction masterpiece fulfilled by Boulder, Colorado-based Studio NYL. Constructed to change in appearance as you walk by, the facade provides the unexpected. To the viewer, it appears in a hexagonal pattern. Those on the inside have an elevated vantage point to the city below, and those on the outside are invited to look in.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

"Most department stores, after the 80s, they didn’t have windows to the outside because they didn’t want clients getting distracted from buying," shares Michel Rojkind, leader of the world class Rojkind Arquitectos and native of Mexico City.

With Insurgentes, that "don’t-let-them-get-distracted" mindset was flipped on its head. "It’s super important to me to have this communication part of society, where you look at what’s going on on the inside — it’s kind of a reflection of what’s going on outside."







"The weight of the system is all supported from the roof and is designed to function like a modular closet organizer. Steel members hang from the roof and the hexagonal nodes are mounted into it like the brackets in the closet analogy. The facade then spans from hexagonal node to hexagonal node to help the facade hover over the ground without ever touching it," shares engineer Chris O’Hara, Studio NYL founding partner.

As the light wanes throughout the day, Liverpool comes alive. "We wanted the lighting design to be something that really evoked something living, like the light kind of pulsing, breathing, making it more organic, so these light bulbs are almost like a heartbeat, reflecting what is going on inside connecting towards the outside of the store."

