These Designers Will Take No Shortcuts in Their Quest for High-Quality American Design

You won’t find Michaele Simmering and Johann Pauwen on a soapbox, but they are every bit furniture makers on a mission. In an era when cheaply constructed products are proliferating, their "highly considered, zero-compromise" pieces are produced start to finish in the USA, a practice that’s helping to revitalize an American tradition gutted by offshoring to Asia. "There’s a great history of woodworking and furniture making in this country," Pauwen says. "We feel a responsibility to keep the work here."