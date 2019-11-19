These Are the Items Every Coffee Snob Needs originally appeared on Hunker.
There are so many accessories and goodies out there that will make your heart smile — promise — so why not treat yourself? Below, 19 items every coffee snob needs. Some may be a bit extra, but you deserve to be your best highly-caffeinated self — ok?
Do you have a handful of favorite mugs you feel are a shame to hide away in a cabinet? Hang them on this stylin' mug rack to see them every day.
2. Bodum Chambord Classic Copper Storage Jars ( Set of 3 ), $54.95
Your coffee beans double as decor in these classy copper storage jars from Copenhagen kitchenware brand Bodum, which has been around since 1944. The jars are perfect for traditionalists who want only the best when it comes to coffee accessories.
Have you ever seen a more elegant pour-over style coffee maker? It's a standard among at-home coffee connoisseurs because of the high quality java it makes and how beautiful it is. If you're a beginner to the coffee-snob world, pick one of these up and you'll be sure to impress.
This coffee dripper is meant to fit on top of mugs and tumblers as a simple way to brew a cup of joe. Humble Ceramics, which we're huge fans of, is an LA-based company known for making perfectly imperfect ceramics like this coffee dripper, which is a true presentation piece that elevates the coffee experience.
Is this the most beautiful French press you've ever seen, or what? Yield is a brand based in Saint Augustine, Florida that offers a diverse variety of goods ranging from home to jewelry. The body of their design-focused French press maintains its temperature nicely thanks to its ceramic construction, and — to be vain — it's perfect for someone who thinks the look of a plain glass French press is just yesterday's news.
If you require that every aspect of your coffee is curated to a T, these sugar cubes from Reunion Island, near Madagascar, are for you. They're a standard in France, so you know they're good.
Your friends are guaranteed to be impressed by this double-duty cream and sugar set when they come over for coffee. Add to your collection by placing it next to your Chemex coffee maker, which has a very similar look.
8. Epica Automatic Electric Milk Frother and Heater Carafe, $41.90
Trust us: Frothed milk can elevate any cup of coffee. Just sprinkle some sugar on top and you're practically at a cafe in Paris. This particular frother has been tried and tested by the Hunker team, and of course it's more affordable than investing in an entire espresso machine to do the same work.
For those obsessed with their AeroPress coffee maker: This AeroPress filter dispenser from Etsy is both unexpected and comes in all the colors of the rainbow. Much better than having them flying around everywhere, considering they're so small.
There's nothing worse than bad coffee. Oregon-based Stumptown's Holler Mountain is everything but. It has a creamy caramel flavor you won't be able to resist. Stumptown coffee, which has a cult following, is the perfect everyday luxury if you ask us.
Your coffee pot can be minimalistic, too, you know? This one, featuring Japanese aesthetics, is a beautiful showpiece for when guests come over.
This precious sugar pot from Brooklyn-based Leif even comes with its own porcelain spoon. Plus, it fits right in with the black and white trend, if you're into that.
Quit scooping your coffee with a teaspoon and then putting it back in the drawer already. These Tzalam wood coffee scoops have one job, and one job only. And in case you're extra particular, they just happen to hold the perfect ratio of grounds to water. Plus, listen to how they're made: They're hand-carved by a group of seven artisans in The Yucatán and take about half a day to complete. Who knew coffee scoops could be so special?
Learn how to actually use all the fancy appliances in this article by reading this book written by a coffee expert. It breaks down the best brewing equipment and beans and doubles as a recipe book.
We're serious: There are donut chunks mixed into this chocolate bar. As well as coffee grounds, of course. It's truly one of a kind. The company behind it, Compartes, is LA-based and makes (highly creative) chocolate in small batches.
This syrup can be drizzled over ice cream or blended with milk. Plus the coffee within is cold brewed, so it's not bitter at all. If you're always rushing around, this is quick and easy way to make a high-quality cup of joe to go.
Speaking of cold brew coffee, this appliance allows you to make it at home. Bruer is a Santa Cruz, California brand and the Cold Bruer is their signature product. It allows you to make consistently great cold brew coffee every day.
Hasami — Japan's leading region for pottery — has a 400-year history of pottery making. Venice, California boutique owner Taku Shinimoto took inspiration from the Hasami tradition to create this tableware line with a modern twist.
Every coffee aficionado knows that there's no fresher way to drink a cup of joe than by grinding the beans just minutes before they're used. This Italian-made grinder has 40 grind settings ranging from coarse to ultra-fine. We dare you to say there's not a setting that works for you.
