Theca by Formafantasma

Delta is a collection of objects conceived by a collaboration between the Roman Design Gallery Giustini / Stagetti Galleria O. Roma and Formafantasma. The project, curated by Domitilla Dardi, is part of the gallery’s program ’Privato Romano Interno’ curated by Emanuela Nobile Mino that since 2012 with the first collection designed by Fernando and Humberto Campana, commissions international designers to use Rome as a source of inspiration for new furniture pieces. Delta as a collection result as a coherent body of work that more then delivering a portrait of a city, it uses design to draw unexpected links between historical periods in search for timelessness.



