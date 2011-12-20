The Youngest Guns Contest
The Youngest Guns Contest

By Kelsey Keith
Once again, we're jostling our way into the hallowed halls of academia to ask for images of student-created work.

Reprising last year's solicitation of student-made graphic, industrial, font, interactive, and architectural design work, Dwell is proud to invite students to submit their work for a chance to be featured in an upcoming issue of the magazine. (Accompanied by an online feature, naturally.)

If you were enrolled in some kind of schooling when you engineered your groundbreaking design, and it can be visually represented in a photograph or rendering, then we want to share your work with our community. Once we gather up some favorites, the editors will pick a selection for a page in the May 2012 issue. The community-led voting session will determine which twenty submissions will be featured in an online roundup. Cue accolades, congratulations, toasting, laurels, and so on.

Rewood, by Design Academy in Eindhoven student Daniel Hulsbergen.

All it takes is one static image to represent your hard-won academic achievements. When you email it to us, don't forget to include a short statement about your project's theme, what materials you used, when you created it, and what school you attend. And it goes without saying that we only want to see your own work.

Renée Rossouw, a postgraduate masters student at the European Design Labs in Madrid, created this ceramic set in collaboration with Bosa Ceramics as part of her final project.

Submission deadline is Monday, January 9 at 6pm EST, or when we hit 50 submissions, whichever happens first. You've got all Christmas Break, so get crackin'!

Chocolate Box, 2010, by Pratt Institute student Priyanka Krishnamohan, who is pursuing a degree in Communication Design with a Packaging Design emphasis.

Graffiti LA, a design for a downtown park in Los Angeles, by University of Southern California landscape architecture student Can Liu.

Empire Ale beer label, created by East Carolina University graphic design and wood design student Mario Paredes.

Map of Boston's landmass, growth over time. Created for an information design class at Northeastern University by architecture student Nicole Fichera.

Folding Magazine Cube, by School of Art Institute of Chicago designed object student Zhe Zhang.

Panda Crunch, a cereal box design created by Montclair State University graphic design student Samuel Saez.

Gardentuls, a gardening tool collection, by Pratt industrial design student Jess Doutrich.

Model of a seed containment capsule, meant to be housed inside a seed bank, by University of Virginia Architecture School student Steven Johnson.

Apt Objects, created by Ana Gomez, Master of Design in Designed Objects, School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Slant01, a custom chest-of-drawers, by New York School of Interior Design student Shannon Andrews.

Heights, a coat rack used to record the heights of a growing family, is by Jordan Morrell, a student in the Masters of Design in Designed Objects at the School of the Art Institure of Chicago.

"Infinity Soap" by Oregon State University graphic design student Michael Broschart.

Synthetic Landscape, by Pratt student Chris Evans. The concept revolves around embedded kinetic balloons and sensors to "harvest lightning"

using hydro-electric energy collection.

Fall Calendar, 2009, by University of Georgia graphic design student Soo Hyung Kim.

Timeless, a maple toy clock created by Charlie McArthur, a student of SAIC's Master of Design in Designed Objects program.

Surviving Jacket, by MFA Interior Architecture student Chin-Yun Lai, who attends the School of Art Institute of Chicago.

Untitled book cover design by Montclair State University graphic design student Hannah Lindeblad.

Humming Bird Hide-Away, sculpture installation created by Diablo Valley College student Christina Jirachachavalwong.

Typographic Synesthesia, a 2008 interactive installation, created by Emuna College of Art and Technology graphic design student Rachel Stomel.

"Kodama Sculpture", a 2009 ceramic sculpture by Pratt Institute student Jeff Rubio.

Chair Design, inspired by Shigeru Ban's 10-Unit System, by Illinois Institute of Technology architecture student Fariha Abdul Wajid.

Ceramic speakers, by Emily Carr University of Art &amp; Design industrial design student Tom Chung.

Infographic Poster, created by Pratt student Caroline Madigan.

The SpriSeries of plywood furnishings, by Marymount University interior design student Terri Ashton.

Modular Shelving System, by Sunnie Hwang-Carnegie, a student at Pratt Institute, Master of Industrial Design.

Breakfast bracelet, comprised of silver, copper and enamel, by North Seattle Community College metal arts student Jay Carskadden

Bottle design by Thorleifur Gunnar Gíslason, a graphic design student at the Iceland Academy of the Arts.

DigiNet Kiosk, of wood construction and clad in aluminum, by Penn State University students Will Bunk, Architecture, John Gonzalez, Architecture, and Kayvon Mirdamadi, Mechanical Engineering.

Web designs for photographer Alexandra Nanny, by Texas Tech University Communication Design student Kelsey Whiteside.

Rendering of a proposed education pavilion for the Arnold Arboretum, by Boston Architectural College student Daniel Lear.

3D Form, by Pratt Institute student Joel Seigle.

Test Tube Chandelier by North Carolina State University landscape architecture student Benjamin Knudsen.

Lettuce Container, created by Pratt Institute student Ali MacDonald for a Structural Packaging class.

"Z3" Skyscraper, by Illinois Institute of Technology student Aaron Teefey.

"Tangible Calendar" by Pratt industrial design undergrad Emily Vislocky.

"Sandblasted Message Glasses," Andrea Brown, Pratt Institute

Pratt student David Krawczyk's &quot;Edison Alarm Clock&quot;

"142 Chair," Esin Arsan, Pratt Institute

"Haven Therapeutic Spa Gift Set," Megan Pszenitzki, University of Akron.

Pratt student Jung Soo Park's gun-shaped fire extinguisher and flame-retardant suit.

"Cliq" glassware by Valerie DeKeyser, a student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Maggie Lee, an industrial design student at Pratt, designed a pop-up book of Luna Park in Coney Island, circa 1907

"Morocco Tableware," Edward Hale, Pratt Institute

Sherry An, a student at Pratt, designed a rotating bookshelf meant to facilitate sharing between neighbors

Infographic Poster, created by Pratt student Caroline Madigan.

"Puzzle Chair" by Pratt student Jeffery Wan.