Perform a yard audit.

Talk to a landscape architect who is versed in your region’s native species.1



Install SmartPlants.

After you give turf grass and any other resource-sucking plants the boot,2 plant low-maintenance perennials. Consider a purposeful schmear of Arboreal Shading Devices, Sylvanic Carbon Vacuums, and Solar-Powered Humanoid Food-Generation Stations.3



De-water.

Your nifty new native yardscape will require far less watering than whatever was there before. Continue the love by reducing your impact on your community’s storm sewer system: Plant a rain garden and collect rain in a barrel.



Get dirty.

Maintain your existing dirt by mulching, and create new dirt by composting your kitchen and yard waste.



Get lit.

Install a motion-control sensor or timer on your exterior lights—–or use a solar-powered light.