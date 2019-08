To further enhance the energy-savings of their American-made Haiku fan, Big Ass Solutions recently introduced SenseME™, a smart technology that responds to climate fluctuations, learns residents' comfort preferences, and automatically turns the fan on and off as needed. Winter Mode, accessible via the SenseME app, speeds up the fan and pushes hot air downward when the room is empty, so as not to disturb users. It's even compatible with the Nest Learning Thermostat.