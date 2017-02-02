The Winning Vision From a Universal Design Competition Is Brought to Life For a Veteran

A few months ago, we reported on the competition where architects were asked to submit a design that would turn an outdated, cramped 1960s house in Memphis, Tennessee, into an affordable, accessible home that would incorporate universal design features. Hosted by Home Matters, AARP, the AARP Foundation, and the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation, the goal was to create a house—with a budget of $75,000—that would allow the homeowner and his or her family to age-in-place through multiple stages of life.



The winning design, which came from IBI Group – Gruzen Samton (Gabriel Espinoza, Carmen Velez, and Timothy Gargiulo), has now been implemented into the Memphis home and is being donated to Walter Moody—a local U.S. Army veteran—and his growing family. Take a look below to see how the winning design plans were translated into the final accessible home.