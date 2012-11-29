The Wearable Architecture of Karen Konzuk

When did you first know you wanted to be a jewelry designer?



I had always had ambitions of being an architect throughout high school but didn't pursue it after graduation. I eventually ended up at art college with no idea of the final outcome. It was just a whim to take a jewelry course as I loved working with metal and it stuck.



When did you first get the idea to create architecturally inspired jewelry?



My first creations were very industrial, inspired by ball bearings and cogs. After a couple of years I minimalized the line and started creating pieces based on architecture which had inspired me from various trips taken in the past. Places like the Contemporary Museum in Montreal and St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco were huge influences in the start of my concrete collection.



Do you see any current trends in jewelry you admire?



I am not a fan of any trends in jewelry, although I am seeing a huge increase in the amount of concrete jewelry out there now. I have always been a huge admirer of German jewelry. They are always so innovative and contemporary.



What do people most look for when they are shopping for jewelry?



Individuality, simplicity (at least our customers), and wearability.



What are some of your most memorable experiences with Konzuk so far?



I have had several interactions with customers and enjoy creating custom pieces for them. I can't recall any specific experiences but most are hearing about their weddings and finding out things like they got married in concrete churches. I love it when they send on pictures from their weddings or tell stories about how they give a piece of jewelry to their wife for the birth of their children. It's such a great feeling to know someone has chosen your work to celebrate such momentous occasions in their life



What are the challenges in working with concrete? How is it different?



It is a very challenging material to work with. Things like curing time time effects the turnaround for a piece. We have to cast several of each item at a time to ensure we always have stock for orders. Our typical lead time for shipping is 24 hours, so we need to keep on top of stock.