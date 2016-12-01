The Venerable Baron Fig

Some of my most deep and personal memories are recorded in a Baron Fig Confidant notebook. That was never my intention but it became the notebook I carried with me that every memory, note, and stray thought went into.



Recently, in a hurried reply to a random email mistake from Baron Fig, I connected with CEO and co-founder Joey Cafone. The conversation led to him sending me some of the latest Baron Fig tools, the Archer pencil and kit, and the finally-back-in-stock Charcoal Confidant.

I already own several gray Confidant notebooks and a Slate Guardian cover. I have long been a fan of Baron Fig and what they are doing to empower creativity for designers and thinkers.

Their latest creations deepen their product line and push forward the ability for creatives to solve complex challenges effortlessly.

* * *

The Archer Pencil

As much as I love a good pen, there is something timeless about holding a wooden pencil. Especially one with no eraser. That kind of opinionatedness goes against the grain of much of how products and created, marketed, and sold in the 21st Century.