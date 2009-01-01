The Utility Zone

No second fridge. It’s the enemy.

Get rid of that thing, buzzing away down there in the basement. It costs more to operate than you realize. Besides, you have way too much of whatever the hell you have in it anyway. Just say no.



Slip into something more ecological.

You can make a big impact on your energy and water consumption simply by modifying your laundry practices. Stay away from partial loads. Use cold water only. Get retro and line dry if you have the basement or yard space.2



Clean your garage.

You’ve sold your second car, right? Good for you. Now you have a free bay in your garage! Park your bikes there and give yourself some room to maintain and store them.



Park your energy-wasting ways.

You really don’t need to heat and cool your garage. So stop it, okay?3