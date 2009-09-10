The U*Shelf System

Inspired by natural tessellations -- a repeated shape that fits together without any gaps or overlaps, such as a honeycomb or lava flow -- British designer Benjamin Peter played around with shapes until he came up with his U*Shelf system. The DIY pieces easily fit together in infinite combinations, so you can snap together shelves for small, large, or strangely-sized spaces. Or start small and build bigger gradually as you acquire more stuff. We could even see this as a handy, attractive room divider.



Made out of polystyrene because it's "a light, cheap material which allowed not only ambitious set ups but also a price tag accessible to everyone," explains Peter, the pieces are cut carefully from large sheets to leave little leftover waste in manufacture. The overall result is a shelf that starts at around $9.50 apiece, with prices dropping dramatically for larger orders. If you'd like to get some for yourself, contact the designer directly.