The UpWrite Convertible Standing Desk

By Diana Budds
Office design is the subject of continual research and debate and as a recent survey by global architecture superfirm Gensler found, "only one in four U.S. workers are in optimal workplace environments. The rest are struggling to work effectively, resulting in lost productivity, innovation, and worker engagement." While its unlikely that the fantastical playground-like offices of tech companies like Google (which are designed to foster greater productivity) will arrive en masse, there is a smaller yet very beneficial change that can take place: standing up instead of sitting down while working. The new adjustable-height UpWrite desk by Nashville, Tennessee–based company UpDesk makes it easier to do just that.

We demoed the desk before its launch in July. With the help of a quiet motor that can lift 300 pounds, the desk can be set to a height anywhere between 25" and 50.5"—a great feature since there are certain tasks for which sitting is preferable. You can program the UpWrite—so named because the 30" by 60" surface doubles as both a dry- and wet-erase white board—to three different heights to make transitions a breeze. It retails for $1,149.00 and is manufactured in the United States. Here's a video showing it in action:

Standing offices may be a passing trend, but if you're interested in seeing what all the hype is about, we can think of no better desk than the UpWrite. It's convertible height and dry erase surfaces make it particularly flexible option.

And if that's not enough to convince you, consider this quote from Ernest Hemingway: "Writing and travel broaden your ass if not your mind and I like to write standing up."

For more on the subject a recent article in the Economist sets forth compelling arguments as to why constant low-level activity—including standing—is important.