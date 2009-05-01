SubscribeSign In
The Story of “Superadobe” ArchitectureView 4 Photos
Dwell Magazine

The Story of “Superadobe” Architecture

Iranian architect Nader Kahlili fashions affordable, easily assembled housing out of sandbags and concrete for a surprsingly striking result.
Text by
View 4 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s June 2005 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

m
Marc Kristal
An architecture and design author and journalist, Marc Kristal has written for Metropolis, the New York Times, Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Wallpaper, and numerous other publications.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Dwell Magazine