The Story of “Superadobe” Architecture
Iranian architect Nader Kahlili fashions affordable, easily assembled housing out of sandbags and concrete for a surprsingly striking result.
Text by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s June 2005 issue.
Marc Kristal
An architecture and design author and journalist, Marc Kristal has written for Metropolis, the New York Times, Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Wallpaper, and numerous other publications.
Published
Last Updated
TopicsDwell Magazine